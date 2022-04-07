The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.36. 492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

The Sage Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGGEF)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

