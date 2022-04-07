The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $360.00.

SWGAY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

SWGAY stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

