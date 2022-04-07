The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $68.09. 94,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,208,236. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.65, a P/E/G ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

