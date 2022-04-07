The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,356 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $77,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.12 and a 200 day moving average of $153.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

