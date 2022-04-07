The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 290,073 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 227.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 209,036 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.08. 1,563,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,304. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

