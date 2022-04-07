The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Sells $519,713.10 in Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 412,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,770. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

