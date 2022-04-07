Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.51

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.51 and traded as low as C$2.96. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 8,571 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.94. The firm has a market cap of C$278.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Theratechnologies Company Profile (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

