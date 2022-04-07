Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.51

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.51 and traded as low as C$2.96. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 8,571 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.94. The firm has a market cap of C$278.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Theratechnologies Company Profile (TSE:TH)
