TheStreet Downgrades GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) to C+

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GAMCO Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE GBL opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.45. GAMCO Investors has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 84.90%. The business had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after buying an additional 32,086 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

