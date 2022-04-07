TheStreet Upgrades Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) to B

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

