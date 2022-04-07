TheStreet Upgrades Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Grupo Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

