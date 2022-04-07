Thomas Spain Sells 10,027 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain sold 10,027 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total transaction of £5,815.66 ($7,627.10).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Spain sold 95,217 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total transaction of £55,225.86 ($72,427.36).

LON:STAF opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.97. The company has a market cap of £100.29 million and a PE ratio of 60.50. Staffline Group plc has a one year low of GBX 40.10 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 92.40 ($1.21).

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

