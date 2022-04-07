Thomas Tull Purchases 68,300 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 68,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $1,496,453.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thomas Tull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Thomas Tull acquired 10,850 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $248,682.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Tull acquired 253,637 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $5,009,330.75.

FIGS stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $365,641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1,267.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,244 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,324 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $77,927,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

About FIGS (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

