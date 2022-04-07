Tiaa Fsb Acquires 102,395 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,395 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $16,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 141.5% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $80.12. 70,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.30.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

