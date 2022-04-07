Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 400.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.39.

Shares of SPG traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.59. 23,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.30 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

