Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after buying an additional 703,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $123,551,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,948 shares of company stock worth $1,581,582. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.07. 17,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,332. The company has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

