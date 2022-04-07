Tiaa Fsb Has $23.69 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $296,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,937 shares of company stock worth $8,217,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $722.42.

LRCX stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $498.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,830. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $548.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $602.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $466.06 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

