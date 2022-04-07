Tiaa Fsb Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO traded down $3.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $598.72. 21,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $596.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $574.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

