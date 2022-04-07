Tiaa Fsb Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,883 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,629 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.85. 332,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,911,774. The company has a market capitalization of $223.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

