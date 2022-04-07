Tiaa Fsb Sells 10,137 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 222,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,458,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,615 shares of company stock valued at $82,000,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

CVX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,422,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

