Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.45.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tilray by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Tilray by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

