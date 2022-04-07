Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $26.58 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $221.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,549 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,031 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

