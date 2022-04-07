Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $24.05, but opened at $23.37. Toast shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 121,659 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO Aman Narang sold 197,400 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $5,927,922.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,351 shares of company stock worth $12,568,237 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOST. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

