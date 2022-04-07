Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.05, but opened at $23.37. Toast shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 121,659 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Grimm sold 1,918 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $45,379.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,351 shares of company stock valued at $12,568,237 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOST. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after buying an additional 7,223,299 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $221,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Toast by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,615,000 after buying an additional 1,406,094 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,023 shares during the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

