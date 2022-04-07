Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.49

Shares of Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 1601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tokuyama from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $935.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

