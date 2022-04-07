Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives C$24.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.54.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.39. 307,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.74. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$21.81.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.45%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 386.36%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$340,000.

About Topaz Energy (Get Rating)

