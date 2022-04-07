Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Scotiabank

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPZ. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cormark lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.54.

Topaz Energy stock traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 96.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.74. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$21.81.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$340,000.

