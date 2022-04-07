Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter.
Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$14.69 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.34.
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
