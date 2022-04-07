Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.50.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$14.69 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.34.

About Torex Gold Resources (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.