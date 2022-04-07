Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.18.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tower Semiconductor (Get Rating)
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
