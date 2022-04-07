Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

