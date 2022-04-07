Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) Announces GBX 0.90 Dividend

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of TRCS opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.11) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Tracsis has a 12 month low of GBX 610 ($8.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,115 ($14.62). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 954.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 978.89. The firm has a market cap of £294.97 million and a P/E ratio of 128.85.
About Tracsis (Get Rating)
