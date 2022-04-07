Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 18.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 34,982 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 964.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 111,830 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the third quarter worth $390,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 29.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JOAN. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $10.95 on Thursday. JOANN has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The company had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

