Trainline’s (TRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.25) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trainline from GBX 266 ($3.49) to GBX 268 ($3.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.23) to GBX 241 ($3.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 328.17 ($4.30).

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of TRN opened at GBX 281.92 ($3.70) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 269.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -22.05. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 506.50 ($6.64).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.