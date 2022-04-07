Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.25.

Shares of TT stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $153.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,223. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.22 and its 200-day moving average is $175.73.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

