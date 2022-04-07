Tranquility Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,111,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 55,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $131.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $388.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

