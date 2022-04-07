Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.90

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.90 and traded as high as C$5.01. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 159,451 shares trading hands.

TRZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$3.50.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.69. The stock has a market cap of C$188.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.