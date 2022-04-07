Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDIS traded down $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $76.67. 384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,900. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $93.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.86.

