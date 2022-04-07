Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 42 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Adobe by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 686 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 497,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $282,103,000 after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Adobe by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $12.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $446.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,227. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.94 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.