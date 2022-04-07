Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 121.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after buying an additional 899,501 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the third quarter worth about $10,615,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $6,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 22.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,544,000 after purchasing an additional 395,410 shares during the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.21. 21,454,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,130,442. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $957.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.61. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

