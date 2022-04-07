Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,815,348,000 after acquiring an additional 398,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,524,000 after acquiring an additional 195,451 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,339,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,251,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $155.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $429.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

