Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $13.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $600.31. 15,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $596.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $574.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

