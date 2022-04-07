Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 648,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBRG stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.04. 23,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,451. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.86. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

