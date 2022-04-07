Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,096.97

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,096.97 ($14.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,170 ($15.34). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 1,124 ($14.74), with a volume of 84,704 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £673.25 million and a PE ratio of 45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,028.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,096.97.

In other news, insider Tim Jones acquired 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 891 ($11.69) per share, for a total transaction of £9,943.56 ($13,040.73). Also, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.36), for a total transaction of £65,513.85 ($85,919.80).

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

