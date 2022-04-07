Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Price Target Raised to SEK 264 at Morgan Stanley

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from SEK 253 to SEK 264 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TBABF stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. Trelleborg AB has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24.
About Trelleborg AB (publ) (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trelleborg AB (publ) (TBABF)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.