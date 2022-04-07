Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPH. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,091 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 928,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 572,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,331,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 405,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 258,398 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.71. 98,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,218. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

