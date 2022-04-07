TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $37.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other TripAdvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 23.0% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,649,725 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 83,457 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 33.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $135,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,436 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,018 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $69,432,000 after acquiring an additional 76,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

