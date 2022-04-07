Troy Asset Management Ltd Buys 1,500 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 0.9% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $52,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Intuit by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after buying an additional 438,702 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,491,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 2,692.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,843,000 after buying an additional 302,563 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $495.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,277. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $492.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $139.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.66 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

