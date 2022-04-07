Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $13.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.44. 13,958,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,461,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $275.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $58.09. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,482 shares of company stock valued at $19,207,032. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

