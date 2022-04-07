Troy Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 1.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $89,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $20,051,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.38. 616,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.10. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.68 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.77.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

