Troy Asset Management Ltd Sells 22,815 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Troy Asset Management Ltd cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,336,296 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 22,815 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 6.8% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of American Express worth $382,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.39. 4,060,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

