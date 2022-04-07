Truist Financial Boosts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $390.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MOH. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.71.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $338.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $347.62.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,606,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after acquiring an additional 519,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after acquiring an additional 176,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.