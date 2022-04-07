Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Price Target Raised to 170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from 160.00 to 170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Tryg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Get Tryg A/S alerts:

Tryg A/S stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Tryg A/S has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tryg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tryg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.